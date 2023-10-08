“The Venice Murders” Premiering on Lifetime: A Thrilling Tale of Mystery and Intrigue

Streaming live on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET, “The Venice Murders” is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline. The movie follows the journey of Celia, a woman who leaves her successful career behind in pursuit of her true passion for art in Italy. However, her plans take a dark turn when her new roommate mysteriously disappears, and the man she is dating becomes a prime suspect in the investigation.

Stranded in a foreign country with no one to rely on, Celia must join forces with her eccentric Aunt Rosa, who has been estranged from the family for decades. Together, they set out to rescue Celia’s friend and apprehend the kidnapper, unraveling a web of secrets and danger along the way.

For those interested in watching “The Venice Murders,” the movie can be streamed for free on platforms such as Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling, which offer free trials. Additionally, subscribers to Lifetime.com can catch the movie the day after it premieres.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering the movie, is known for its focus on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With a budget-friendly price of $25 per month, Philo also provides unlimited DVR and can be accessed on various app-enabled devices.

“The Venice Murders” promises to be a thrilling experience, combining mystery, suspense, and the picturesque backdrop of Venice. Don’t miss out on this riveting tale of intrigue and justice.

