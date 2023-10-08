The Venice Murders: A New Thriller Premiering on Lifetime

Summary: In Lifetime’s latest thriller “The Venice Murders,” Celia, who has left behind a successful career, embarks on a journey to Italy in search of her true passion through an art degree. However, her pursuit takes a dark turn when her new roommate mysteriously disappears and the man she is dating becomes a prime suspect. In a race against time, Celia finds herself in a foreign country, forced to team up with her eccentric expat Aunt Rosa to save her friend and bring the kidnapper to justice.

For those who have cut the cord with traditional cable services but still want to watch “The Venice Murders” live, they can stream it on Philo with a free trial. Philo is an entertainment streaming service that offers over 60 channels and a variety of shows. To find Lifetime channel, viewers can use channel finders such as AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Philo’s live TV subscription includes a free trial and costs $25 per month. Subscribers can enjoy MTV and more than 50 other classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels. Additionally, they can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

“The Venice Murders” stars Sophie Hopkins and Darcy Grey in the leading roles. The movie promises a thrilling storyline that delves into the complexities of navigating a foreign country while uncovering hidden secrets and solving a chilling mystery.

