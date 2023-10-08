The Venice Murders: A Lifetime Movie Premiering Tonight

A new Lifetime movie titled “The Venice Murders” is set to premiere tonight, October 8, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Sophie Hopkins and Darcy Grey, and it tells the story of Celia, who leaves a well-paying job to pursue her passion for art in Italy.

However, Celia’s plans take a dark turn when her roommate goes missing. Determined to solve the mystery and bring the kidnapper to justice, she teams up with her aunt. The movie promises a thrilling and suspenseful plot.

You can watch the premiere of “The Venice Murders” live and for free on various streaming services. These include Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Frndly, all of which offer free trials to new users. Additionally, Sling TV currently has promotional offers for access to Lifetime.

For those looking to continue watching Lifetime after the trial periods end, there are several subscription options available. Philo offers over 70 channels for $25 per month, DirecTV Stream costs $74.99 per month and provides access to more than 75 channels, and Frndly offers a package with over 40 live and on-demand channels for $6.99 per month.

If you prefer a broader streaming service, Hulu with Live TV also carries Lifetime. Currently, they have a special offer where you can get Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for only $49.99 for three months. However, please note that the price increases to $76.99 per month after the initial period.

To find the specific channel number for Lifetime on your cable provider, you can use the channel finders provided Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Make sure to tune in to the premiere of “The Venice Murders” tonight and enjoy a thrilling evening of suspense and mystery.

