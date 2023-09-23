Preview: UNLV Rebels vs. UTEP Miners

The UNLV Rebels (2-1) are set to face off against the UTEP Miners (1-3) at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023. UNLV has been performing well offensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with an average of 30.3 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 96th with an average of 440.3 points allowed per contest. On the other hand, UTEP ranks 86th in total offense (359.5 total yards per game) and 90th in total defense (379.5 total yards allowed per game).

For UTEP, Gavin Hardison has been their standout player on offense, throwing for 722 yards and completing 60.2% of his passes. He has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. Deion Hankins leads the team in rushing with 289 yards and one touchdown, while Tyrin Smith is their top receiver with 191 yards and one touchdown.

On the UNLV side, Jayden Maiava has thrown for 369 yards and one touchdown, while also contributing 55 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Vincent Davis leads the team in rushing with 114 yards and one touchdown. Ricky White has been their top target, hauling in 16 receptions for 201 yards.

The game will be televised on ESPN+ at 9:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch the action on Fubo. The Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, will be the venue for this exciting matchup.

In summary, the UNLV Rebels and UTEP Miners will be battling it out on the field in a game that showcases their strengths and weaknesses. With UNLV’s strong offense and UTEP’s determined defense, it promises to be an exciting showdown.

Sources: Data Skrive