UTEP Miners to Face Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in CUSA Clash

The UTEP Miners (1-4) are set to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) in a CUSA clash on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. UTEP currently ranks 95th in total offense, averaging 350.8 yards per game, and 98th in total defense, allowing 403.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech ranks 72nd in total offense with an average of 392.8 yards per game and 91st in total defense, allowing 388.8 yards per game.

Key Statistics:

– UTEP’s offense is ranked 47th in the nation, averaging 350.8 yards per game, while Louisiana Tech’s offense is ranked 16th with an average of 392.8 yards per game.

– UTEP’s defense is ranked 123rd, allowing 403.0 yards per game, while Louisiana Tech’s defense is ranked 121st, allowing 388.8 yards per game.

– UTEP’s rushing offense is ranked 78th with an average of 145.8 yards per game, compared to Louisiana Tech’s rushing offense, which is ranked 69th with an average of 154.0 yards per game.

– UTEP’s passing offense is ranked 100th, averaging 205.0 yards per game, while Louisiana Tech’s passing offense is ranked 68th, averaging 238.8 yards per game.

– UTEP has committed 10 turnovers this season, ranking 121st in the nation, while Louisiana Tech has committed 7 turnovers, ranking 85th.

– UTEP’s defense has only managed to takeaways 3 times this season, ranking 110th, while Louisiana Tech’s defense has 5 takeaways, ranking 74th.

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP’s offense with 947 passing yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Torrance Burgess Jr. is the team’s leading rusher with 298 yards and two touchdowns, while Kelly Akharaiyi has 253 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech’s offense with 756 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Keith Willis Jr. is their leading rusher with 240 yards and three touchdowns, while Smoke Harris leads in receiving yards with 361 and three touchdowns.

This CUSA clash promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams looking to improve their records. Catch all the action live on CBS Sports Network.

