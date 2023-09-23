Preview: No. 11 Utah Utes vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

The No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) are set to host the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) in an exciting Pac-12 clash on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. While Utah’s offense has struggled, ranking 87th in total offense this season, their defense has been exceptional, ranking 17th-best in the FBS. On the other hand, UCLA has been impressive on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in total yards per game and 24th-best in total yards allowed per game.

In terms of statistics, Utah has averaged 357.0 yards per game on offense, with their rushing game contributing 186.7 yards per game. However, their passing game ranks 115th, averaging only 170.3 yards per game. Defensively, Utah has allowed an average of 270.7 yards per game. They have been successful in creating turnovers, with 5 takeaways so far this season.

UCLA, on the other hand, has been strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense has been dominant, averaging 527.0 yards per game, while their defense has allowed an average of 278.7 yards per game. UCLA’s rushing attack has been particularly impressive, ranking 3rd in the nation with an average of 270.3 yards per game.

Looking at the key players, Utah’s Nate Johnson has been solid at quarterback, throwing for 281 yards and completing 68.8% of his passes. He has also contributed with his legs, running for 148 yards and three touchdowns. UCLA’s Dante Moore has been the standout quarterback, throwing for 615 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception.

In terms of running backs, Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson has been productive with 213 yards on 33 carries, while UCLA’s Carson Steele leads his team with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Utah’s Money Parks has been exceptional, leading his team with 138 yards and two touchdowns. UCLA’s J.Michael Sturdivant has impressed with 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This game promises to be an intense battle between two ranked teams. Utah’s defense will look to stifle UCLA’s potent offense, while UCLA will aim to continue their offensive dominance. Tune in to FOX at 3:30 PM ET to catch all the action!

