USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes: A Pac-12 Showdown

The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) and the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1) are set to face off in a highly anticipated Pac-12 matchup on October 21, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This game promises to showcase two skilled teams from the conference.

USC enters the game with a strong offense, ranking second-best in the nation with an average of 47.3 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, sitting at 98th place and allowing an average of 30 points per game. On the other hand, Utah’s offense has been stagnant, ranking 17th-worst with just 322.2 total yards per game. However, their defense has been impressive, ranking ninth-best and allowing only 277.8 total yards per game.

To catch all the action, tune in to FOX for the live broadcast of the game. For those unable to watch on TV, there is an option to stream the game on Fubo.

The Trojans’ offense has been led quarterback Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 2,021 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He has also contributed with 116 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a key contributor on the ground, tallying 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Wide receivers Tahj Washington, Brenden Rice, and Mario Williams have been reliable targets for Williams.

Utah’s quarterback, Nate Johnson, has thrown for 499 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He has also contributed with 153 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover have been the primary rushers for the Utes, while Mikey Matthews and Money Parks have been productive receivers.

This Pac-12 matchup promises an exciting clash between USC’s high-powered offense and Utah’s stout defense. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial conference victory.

