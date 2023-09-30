Preview: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

The No. 8 USC Trojans, with a perfect 4-0 record, are set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, who are 3-1 this season. This Pac-12 matchup will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

USC has been dominating offensively, leading the FBS with an impressive 55 points per game. Their scoring prowess has propelled them to a top-10 ranking in the country. On the defensive front, the Trojans have been solid, allowing an average of 20 points per game, ranking 44th in the nation.

In contrast, Colorado has struggled defensively, giving up an average of 475.8 total yards per game, which places them as the seventh-worst in the FBS. However, their offense has been more productive, generating 409 total yards per contest.

Both teams have key statistics that will play a crucial role in this game. USC ranks fourth in offensive yards per game with an average of 569.3, while Colorado sits at 66th with 409 yards per game. USC also excels in passing yards with 377.3 per game, ranking third in the FBS, while Colorado ranks fifth with 353.3 passing yards per game.

The Trojans have been efficient in protecting the ball, ranking third with only two turnovers, whereas the Buffaloes have forced eight takeaways, which places them 19th in the nation.

Key players to watch for USC include quarterback Caleb Williams, who has thrown for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Running back MarShawn Lloyd leads the ground game with 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tahj Washington has been a primary target for Williams, racking up 278 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

For Colorado, quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads the team with 1,410 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. Running back Dylan Edwards has contributed on the ground and through the air, with 157 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This matchup will be televised on FOX at 12:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch the game on Fubo, a live streaming platform. Be sure to tune in to witness this exciting Pac-12 showdown between two formidable opponents.

Definitions:

– FBS: Football Bowl Subdivision, the top level of American college football.

– Pac-12: A collegiate athletic conference comprising 12 universities in the western United States.

Sources:

– Data Skrive