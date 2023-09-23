USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Preview and Game Info

The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) will be facing off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Sun Devil Stadium. USC has a strong offense, ranking fourth-best in the country with 580.7 yards per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 80th with 368.3 yards allowed per game. On the other hand, Arizona State has a more productive defense, ranking 34th in the FBS with 293.3 total yards allowed per contest, but their offense has struggled, ranking 123rd with 292.7 yards per game.

If you’re wondering how to watch this game, you can tune in on FOX or stream it live on Fubo. The game will kick off at 10:30 PM ET in Tempe, Arizona.

USC’s key statistics showcase their offensive prowess, with Caleb Williams leading the team with 878 pass yards and 12 touchdowns this season. MarShawn Lloyd has been their top rusher, accumulating 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Tahj Washington has been their top receiver with 233 yards and three touchdowns.

For Arizona State, Jaden Rashada leads the team with 403 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Cameron Skattebo is their leading rusher with 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Xavier Guillory leads in receiving yards with 140 and one touchdown.

It will be an exciting game between two Pac-12 rivals with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. USC’s explosive offense will be looking to capitalize on Arizona State’s struggling defense, while the Sun Devils will aim to disrupt USC’s offensive flow and find success against their defense.

