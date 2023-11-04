New Mexico Lobos Face Off Against UNLV Rebels in MWC Showdown

The New Mexico Lobos (3-5) are set to take on the UNLV Rebels (6-2) in an exciting Mountain West Conference (MWC) battle on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Both teams have had their moments this season, with UNLV showcasing a potent offense that averages 427.3 yards per game (43rd in the FBS). Their quarterback, Jayden Maiava, has been impressive, throwing for 1,579 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Vincent Davis has also been a key contributor with 456 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, UNLV has struggled and currently ranks 91st in the nation, allowing 394.3 yards per game. However, their ability to force turnovers has been a bright spot, with the team recording 17 takeaways so far this season.

The Lobos, on the other hand, have had a more balanced approach, averaging 396.9 total yards per game on offense. Quarterback Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,649 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also contributing as a rusher with 13.3 yards per game.

Defensively, New Mexico has had its challenges, ranking 106th in total yards surrendered per game. However, they have shown resilience in the red zone, limiting opponents to only four takeaways.

This showdown between the Lobos and the Rebels promises to be an exciting matchup, with both teams eager to secure a vital conference win. The game will be broadcasted on the MW Network, and fans can also catch the action on Fubo and ESPN+.

FAQs

Q: Where is the game between New Mexico and UNLV being held?

A: The game will take place at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Q: When is the game scheduled to start?

A: The game is set to kick off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Q: How can I watch the game?

A: The game will be broadcasted on the MW Network, and fans can also stream it live on Fubo and ESPN+.