UNLV Rebels vs. Colorado State Rams: A Clash of MWC Opponents

The UNLV Rebels (5-1) and the Colorado State Rams (3-3) are set to face off on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in a highly anticipated clash of Mountain West Conference (MWC) opponents.

When it comes to offense, UNLV ranks 50th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with an average of 417.2 yards per game. On the flip side, their defense ranks 105th in total defense, allowing an average of 411.7 yards per contest.

Colorado State, on the other hand, ranks 46th in total yards per game with an average of 423.5. However, their defense has struggled, ranking as the fourth-worst in the FBS, allowing an average of 462.3 total yards per game.

To watch this exciting matchup, you can tune in to the MW Network. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET in Paradise, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

Let’s take a closer look at some key statistics for both teams:

UNLV:

– Offensive Yards Avg.: 417.2 (77th)

– Defensive Yards Avg.: 411.7 (82nd)

– Rush Yards Avg.: 224 (8th)

– Pass Yards Avg.: 193.2 (107th)

– Turnovers: 5 (11th)

– Takeaways: 14 (6th)

Colorado State:

– Offensive Yards Avg.: 423.5 (74th)

– Defensive Yards Avg.: 462.3 (106th)

– Rush Yards Avg.: 70.2 (131st)

– Pass Yards Avg.: 353.3 (2nd)

– Turnovers: 16 (131st)

– Takeaways: 14 (6th)

On the UNLV side, Jayden Maiava has been leading the offensive charge with 958 passing yards, completing 62.2% of his passes, and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also contributed on the ground with 147 rushing yards and one touchdown.

For the Rams, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has been their top performer with 1,944 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Vann Schield leads the team in rushing yards with 146 and has scored three rushing touchdowns.

When it comes to receiving, Ricky White leads UNLV with 483 yards and two touchdowns, while Tory Horton leads Colorado State with 690 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

It’s bound to be an exciting matchup between these two MWC rivals. So make sure to catch all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Sources:

– MW Network

– Data Skrive