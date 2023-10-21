UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern: A Sun Belt Showdown

The Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) will face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) in a Sun Belt showdown on October 21, 2023. The game will take place at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. Georgia Southern has been performing well offensively, averaging 31.3 points per game, while their defense ranks 57th, allowing 23.7 points per game. On the other hand, UL Monroe has struggled on both offense and defense, ranking near the bottom in total offense and total defense.

UL Monroe’s offense has been lackluster, ranking 15th-worst in total offense with an average of 318.5 yards per game. Their defense has also struggled, ranking ninth-worst in total defense, allowing 454.7 yards per game. In contrast, Georgia Southern has a strong passing game, ranking 10th in the nation with an average of 331.5 passing yards per game. However, their rush offense has been less effective, ranking 104th with an average of 122.8 rushing yards per game.

Key players to watch for UL Monroe include quarterback Jiya Wright, who has thrown for 695 yards and six touchdowns this season. Running back Isaiah Woullard leads the team in rushing with 314 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Tyrone Howell has been a standout with 313 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On the Georgia Southern side, quarterback Davis Brin has been impressive with 1,882 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Jalen White leads the ground game with 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Khaleb Hood has been a top target with 492 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Be sure to catch this Sun Belt showdown on ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET. It promises to be an exciting game as Georgia Southern looks to maintain their offensive dominance and UL Monroe strives to improve their performance on both sides of the ball.

