UCLA Bruins vs Stanford Cardinal: A Pac-12 Showdown

The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) are set to face off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Stanford Stadium in a Pac-12 conference matchup. With both teams aiming for a victory, this game promises to be an exciting showdown.

UCLA has been performing well on both sides of the ball this season. Their offense ranks 49th in the nation, averaging 457.3 yards per game, while their defense ranks 7th, allowing only 281 yards per game. The Bruins have been efficient in both the passing and rushing game, with quarterback Dante Moore throwing for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns, and running back Carson Steele rushing for 522 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other hand, Stanford has struggled this season. Their offense ranks 105th, averaging 373.5 yards per game, and their defense ranks 102nd, allowing a staggering 459.7 yards per game. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has been a bright spot for the Cardinal, throwing for 957 yards and seven touchdowns while also contributing 99 rushing yards.

This game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN at 10:30 PM ET, so be sure to tune in to catch all the action. If you can’t watch it live, you can also stream the game on Fubo.

Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win in the Pac-12 conference. UCLA aims to continue their impressive season, while Stanford will be hoping to turn things around. It’s bound to be a thrilling matchup between these two Pac-12 foes.

Definitions:

– Pac-12: A collegiate athletic conference in the United States that includes twelve universities, primarily located on the West Coast.

– Total offense/defense: The total number of yards gained or allowed a team’s offense or defense in all games played.

– FBS: NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football.

– Rush/pass yards: Yards gained in the rushing/passing game per game, indicating the team’s proficiency in these areas.

– Turnovers: The number of times a team loses possession of the ball to the opposing team.

– Takeaways: The number of times a team gains possession of the ball from the opposing team through interceptions or fumble recoveries.

