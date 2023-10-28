New Article: UCLA Bruins to Face Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 Showdown

The stage is set for an exciting Pac-12 matchup as the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) prepare to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) at the legendary Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 28, 2023. This game promises to be a clash of contrasting styles, with UCLA showcasing their prowess on both offense and defense, while Colorado looks to rely on their strong offensive firepower.

UCLA has been a force to be reckoned with this season, boasting the 18th-best total offense in the nation, averaging 463.9 yards per game. Led quarterback Dante Moore, who has thrown for 1,330 yards and 10 touchdowns, the Bruins have consistently moved the ball downfield with efficiency. On the ground, running back Carson Steele has been a key contributor, accumulating 598 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, UCLA has been equally impressive, ranking 12th in total defense, allowing just 282.6 yards per game. They will look to stifle Colorado’s offense, which has been explosive in terms of scoring but vulnerable on the defensive end. Colorado’s offense, led quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has averaged an impressive 34.4 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS, allowing 35.9 points per game.

This game is not to be missed, and fans can catch all the action live on ABC at 7:30 PM ET. For those unable to watch on television, a live stream will be available on Fubo. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, will be the backdrop for this exciting Pac-12 showdown.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the starting quarterback for UCLA?

A: Dante Moore is the starting quarterback for UCLA.

Q: What is the key strength of the UCLA Bruins?

A: UCLA excels on both offense and defense, ranking 18th in total offense and 12th in total defense.

Q: What is the key strength of the Colorado Buffaloes?

A: Colorado’s offense has been their main strength, averaging 34.4 points per game.

Q: Where can I watch the UCLA vs. Colorado game?

A: The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed live on Fubo.

Q: Where is the game taking place?

A: The game will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.