UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: A Clash of Big 12 Foes

The highly anticipated matchup between the UCF Knights (3-4) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory in this clash of Big 12 foes.

UCF has been displaying an impressive offensive performance this season, averaging 34.1 points per game (28th in the FBS). Led quarterback Timmy McClain, who has thrown for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns, the Knights have been a force to be reckoned with on the offensive front. McClain has also contributed to the ground game with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On the other side, West Virginia has been holding its ground defensively, allowing an average of 26.3 points per game (77th in the FBS). Their standout player, Garrett Greene, has been a dual threat, accumulating 1,184 passing yards and eight touchdown passes, while also adding 349 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

While both teams have their strengths, this matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between UCF’s potent offense and West Virginia’s solid defense.

FAQ

When is the UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game?

The game between UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

What time does the UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game start?

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM ET.

Which channel is broadcasting the UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game?

The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

Can I watch the UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game online?

Yes, you can watch the game online through a live stream on FuboTV.

Where is the UCF Knights vs. West Virginia Mountaineers game being held?

The game will be held at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What are the key statistics for UCF and West Virginia?

UCF ranks 15th in offensive yards average with 499.6 yards per game. West Virginia, on the other hand, ranks 86th with an average of 394 yards per game. Defensively, UCF allows an average of 395.1 yards per game (74th), while West Virginia allows 365.9 yards per game (51st).

Who are the statistical leaders for UCF?

Timmy McClain leads UCF with 1,008 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. RJ Harvey is the leading rusher with 612 yards on the ground, while Javon Baker and Johnny Richardson have also made significant contributions.

Who are the statistical leaders for West Virginia?

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 1,184 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. CJ Donaldson is the leading rusher with 453 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Devin Carter and Hudson Clement have been standout receivers for the team.

As the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers prepare to face off, football fans can expect an exciting showdown between two competitive teams with their eyes set on victory.