UCF Knights vs. Baylor Bears: Big 12 Battle

The UCF Knights (3-1) will face off against the Baylor Bears (1-3) in a Big 12 battle on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF’s defense is currently ranked 44th, allowing an average of 20 points per game, while their offense has been more effective, ranking 21st with an average of 38.3 points per game. On the other hand, Baylor’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 20th-worst with an average of 20 points per game. Defensively, Baylor ranks 84th, allowing an average of 26.8 points per contest.

To watch this game, tune in to Fox Sports 1. If you prefer to stream, you can watch it on Fubo. The game will take place in Orlando, Florida, at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Here are some key statistics for both teams:

UCF:

– Offensive Yards Average: 565 (7th)

– Defensive Yards Average: 347 (55th)

– Rush Yards Average: 260.3 (3rd)

– Pass Yards Average: 304.8 (15th)

– Turnovers: 7 (82nd)

– Takeaways: 4 (98th)

Baylor:

– Offensive Yards Average: 404.8 (72nd)

– Defensive Yards Average: 376 (76th)

– Rush Yards Average: 139.8 (85th)

– Pass Yards Average: 265 (45th)

– Turnovers: 6 (66th)

– Takeaways: 5 (76th)

UCF’s Timmy McClain has been a standout player, throwing for 638 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception this season. Johnny Richardson leads the team in rushing yards with 289. Kobe Hudson leads the team in receiving yards with 463.

For Baylor, Sawyer Robertson has struggled with one touchdown pass and four interceptions. Dominic Richardson leads the team in rushing yards with 160, and Ketron Jackson Jr. leads in receiving yards with 223.

Make sure to support your team getting officially licensed UCF or Baylor gear from Fanatics.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. All rights reserved.