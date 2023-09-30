Minnesota Twins vs Colorado Rockies: Preview, Schedule, and Performance

The Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies are set to face off in an exciting matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 8:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action of this game signing up for Fubo or tuning in to SportsNet RM.

The Twins have been impressive in their batting performance this season, ranking fourth in MLB with 229 total home runs. Their .426 slugging percentage also places them seventh in the league. However, their batting average of .242 leaves room for improvement, ranking 22nd in MLB. Despite this, they remain the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game.

On the pitching front, the Twins’ staff has been dominant in terms of strikeouts. They lead the league with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game, while their 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings also tops MLB. Their pitching staff has combined for a team ERA of 3.87, which is the sixth best in the league. Additionally, they have a fourth-ranked WHIP of 1.198.

Taking the mound for the Twins in this game will be Emilio Pagan, who will be making his first start of the season. The 32-year-old righty has primarily appeared in relief, making 65 appearances so far this year.

Looking at the Twins’ recent schedule, they have been performing well, securing wins in their last five out of six games. Their most recent victory came against the Rockies, where they won 7-6. Joe Ryan was the starting pitcher in that game, and it remains to be seen who will start for the Rockies in their upcoming matchup.

This game promises to be a thrilling encounter between two competitive teams. Fans should not miss out on the action as the Twins and the Rockies battle it out on the field.

