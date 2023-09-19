Tuesday Night Matchup: Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds

The Minnesota Twins are taking on the Cincinnati Reds in an exciting matchup on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. Starting for the Twins is pitcher Kenta Maeda, while Noelvi Marte will be on the mound for the Reds. The game is set to start at 6:40 PM ET and will be televised on BSOH.

The Twins have had a strong batting performance this season, ranking fifth in MLB with 215 home runs. They have been averaging 1.4 home runs per game. In terms of slugging percentage, the Twins are ranked 10th in the league with a .424 average. However, their batting average is only .241, which places them at 22nd in MLB. They have scored a total of 708 runs this season, averaging 4.7 runs per game, ranking them 12th in runs scored. The team also has a .321 on-base percentage.

On the pitching side, the Twins have been impressive with their strikeouts. They lead the league with 10.3 strikeouts per game. Their pitching staff has a combined 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which is the second-highest in MLB. The Twins also have a solid team ERA of 3.92, ranking them fifth among all pitching staffs. Their WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) is the fourth-best in baseball at 1.202.

Taking the mound for the Twins is Kenta Maeda. Maeda holds a record of 5-7 this season with a 4.50 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. In his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox, Maeda pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He has recorded six quality starts this year and is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

With their strong batting and pitching performances, the Twins will be looking to secure a victory against the Reds. Tune in to the game on BSOH or stream it on Fubo to catch all the action.

