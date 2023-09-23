Twins vs. Angels: Sonny Gray to Start Against Kenny Rosenberg

Summary: Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins in their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kenny Rosenberg will start for the Angels. The game will be held at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will begin at 2:10 PM ET. The Twins have been performing well offensively this season, ranking 10th in the league in terms of runs scored per game. On the other hand, the Angels have struggled with their pitching, with a team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs. This matchup promises to be an interesting one between two competitive teams.

The Minnesota Twins have been hitting the ball well this season, ranking fourth in the league with 219 total home runs. They also have a .424 slugging percentage, which is the 10th best in MLB. However, their batting average of .241 ranks 22nd in the league. Despite this, the Twins have managed to score an average of 4.7 runs per game, placing them at 10th in MLB.

On the pitching side, the Twins have been impressive, with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per game, the highest in baseball. Their pitching staff also boasts a 3.90 team ERA, which is the fifth best in the league. Additionally, the Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball at 1.200.

Sonny Gray will be the starting pitcher for the Twins in this game. Gray has had a solid season, with an 8-7 record and a 2.79 ERA. In his last outing, he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox. Gray has also proven to be consistent, pitching five or more innings in a game 27 times this year. He will be looking to pick up his 17th quality start of the season.

Kenny Rosenberg, on the other hand, will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels have struggled with their pitching this season, and Rosenberg will be tasked with trying to keep the Twins’ offense in check. This game promises to be an exciting matchup between two competitive teams.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive