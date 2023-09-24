Twins vs. Angels: Joe Ryan Gets the Start at Target Field

Summary: Joe Ryan will be the starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins in their game against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET. The Twins have been performing well in terms of home runs, ranking fifth-best in MLB with 219 total home runs. They also have a .423 slugging percentage, which is tenth in the league. However, their batting average is only .241, ranking them 22nd in the majors. The Twins have scored 728 runs this season, averaging 4.7 per game, placing them 11th in the league. On the pitching side, the Twins have the second-lowest strikeouts per nine innings in MLB with 9.5. Their team ERA is the fifth-best in the league with 3.88. Joe Ryan, with a 4.30 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched, will be looking to secure his 14th quality start of the year. He has had three appearances this season where he did not give up an earned run.

