Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Temple Owls: Preview and Key Statistics

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) will face off against the Temple Owls (2-2) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa has struggled defensively, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS in scoring defense, allowing an average of 32.5 points per game. However, their offense has been more productive, averaging 22.8 points per game. Temple, on the other hand, has struggled offensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 19.8 points per game, but they have fared better on defense, giving up 26.8 points per game.

In terms of key statistics, both teams have had their challenges. Tulsa ranks 96th in offensive yards average with 352.0 yards per game, while Temple sits at 90th with 365.5 yards per game. Defensively, Tulsa ranks 112th in yards allowed, giving up an average of 426.3 yards per game, whereas Temple is 83rd with 378.5 yards per game allowed.

Tulsa’s offense is led quarterback Cardell Williams, who has thrown for 596 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Running backs Anthony Watkins and Jordan Ford have contributed to the ground game, with Watkins gaining 243 yards and Ford gaining 215 yards. Marquis Shoulders has been a key receiver for Tulsa, accumulating 207 yards and three touchdowns.

For Temple, quarterback E.J. Warner has thrown for 1,000 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Joquez Smith has rushed for 191 yards and one touchdown, while Darvon Hubbard has contributed 115 rushing yards and 94 receiving yards. Amad Anderson Jr. leads the team in receiving with 297 yards and Dante Wright has recorded 177 receiving yards and one touchdown.

This AAC matchup promises to be an intriguing battle between two teams with different strengths and weaknesses.