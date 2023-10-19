Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Face Rice Owls in AAC Showdown

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be going up against the Rice Owls in an AAC showdown at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Both teams have a 3-3 record heading into this game.

Tulsa’s offense is currently averaging 26 points per game, ranking them 87th in the FBS. On the defensive side, Tulsa ranks 95th, allowing an average of 29.3 points per game. Rice, on the other hand, is scoring an average of 32.7 points per game, placing them 41st in the FBS. Defensively, they rank 101st, giving up an average of 30.3 points per game.

When it comes to key statistics, Tulsa is averaging 386.2 yards offensively, while Rice is averaging 395.7 yards. Defensively, Tulsa gives up an average of 399.3 yards per game, and Rice gives up 397.8 yards per game.

Tulsa’s Cardell Williams has been a key player with 955 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He has also contributed 110 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Anthony Watkins leads Tulsa in rushing with 367 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Rice side, JT Daniels has been a standout player with 1,831 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Dean Connors leads Rice in rushing with 180 yards and one touchdown, while also contributing 306 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 at 7:00 PM ET. For those unable to watch the game on TV, a live stream will be available on Fubo. This promises to be an exciting AAC matchup between these two evenly matched teams.

Sources:

– ESPN2

– Fubo