Tulane Green Wave vs UAB Blazers: AAC Showdown

The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) are set to face off in an exciting American Athletic Conference (AAC) matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tulane has been performing admirably on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 16 points per game, which ranks them 22nd-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). On the offensive end, they have scored an average of 28.5 points per game, placing them at the 72nd spot in points scored.

UAB, on the other hand, has struggled defensively, giving up an average of 430 total yards per game, making them the 16th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, they have been relatively productive with an average of 414.3 total yards per game, ranking them 54th in the nation.

When it comes to specific statistics, Tulane has averaged 375 offensive yards per game, with a rush yards average of 132.8 and a pass yards average of 242.3. They have committed 8 turnovers and have recorded 10 takeaways.

The key players for Tulane include quarterback Kai Horton, who has passed for 485 yards, running back Makhi Hughes, who has rushed for 245 yards and wide receiver Lawrence Keys III, who leads the team with 17 catches for 345 yards.

Meanwhile, UAB’s quarterback Jacob Zeno has been impressive with 1,206 passing yards and a completion rate of 75.1%. He has also contributed in the running game, with 116 rushing yards. Their leading rusher is Isaiah Jacobs, with 154 yards, and Tejhaun Palmer leads the receivers with 185 yards.

The game will be televised on ESPN2, and fans can also stream it on Fubo. This AAC showdown promises to be an exciting clash between two teams with different strengths and weaknesses.