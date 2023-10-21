Tulane Green Wave vs. North Texas Mean Green: A Battle of AAC Foes

The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) are set to face off on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Yulman Stadium in a highly anticipated matchup between AAC rivals.

Tulane’s offense has been averaging 391.8 yards per game, placing them at 67th in the FBS rankings. Their defense, on the other hand, has performed well, ranking 29th in total defense and allowing just 327.5 yards per contest. North Texas, on the other hand, has struggled defensively, giving up an average of 459.2 yards per game, the seventh-worst in the country. However, their offense has been impressive, ranking 15th in total yards per game with an average of 477.5.

If you’re looking to catch the game, it will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 3:30 PM ET. For those who prefer to stream, you can watch it on Fubo. The game will be held at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When looking at key statistics, Tulane holds a slight advantage over North Texas in some areas. Tulane has the edge in turnover differential, with 10 turnovers forced compared to North Texas’ nine. Tulane’s rushing offense has been decent, averaging 156.5 yards per game, while North Texas has a more formidable rushing attack, averaging 196 yards per game. In terms of passing offense, both teams have been fairly evenly matched, with Tulane averaging 235.3 passing yards per game compared to North Texas’ 281.5.

As for individual stats, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt stands out with 927 passing yards, completing 70.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns with just one interception. Makhi Hughes leads Tulane’s rushing attack with 498 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence Keys III has been a standout receiver for Tulane, with 416 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On the other side, Chandler Rogers leads North Texas in passing with 1,419 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with an impressive completion rate of 63.5%. Ayo Adeyi has been a key contributor in the running game, with 481 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jay Maclin has been a standout with 587 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting matchup between two AAC teams with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. Be sure to tune in to see how it all unfolds.

