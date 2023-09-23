Tulane Green Wave to Face Nicholls State Colonels in College Football Matchup

On September 23, 2023, the Tulane Green Wave (2-1) will go head-to-head with the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) in an exciting college football game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tulane has shown strength on the defensive end, ranking 23rd in the nation only allowing an average of 276.7 yards per game. However, their offense is currently ranked 85th, with an average of 364 yards per game.

In contrast, Nicholls State’s defense has struggled this season, allowing an average of 39.5 points per game, which places them among the bottom 25 in scoring defense in the FCS. Offensively, they rank 98th with an average of 15 points per game.

To catch all the action in this game, fans can tune in to ESPN+ for the live stream. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

Both teams have some key statistics worth noting. Tulane’s offense ranks 90th in offensive yards average, while Nicholls State’s offense is ranked 116th. Defensively, Tulane ranks 21st in yards allowed per game, while Nicholls State ranks 36th.

Kai Horton leads the Tulane offense with 417 passing yards this season, completing 48.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes. Makhi Hughes is the leading rusher for Tulane with 216 yards on 45 carries, and Lawrence Keys III has been the top receiver with 13 receptions for 268 yards.

On the Nicholls State side, Pat McQuaide has thrown for 373 yards, completing 49.2% of his passes. Collin Guggenheim has been the leading rusher with 112 yards on 30 carries, and Neno Lemay has been the top receiver with 129 yards on 10 receptions.

It promises to be an exciting matchup between Tulane and Nicholls State.

