Tigers vs. Dodgers: Matchup Preview and Game Info

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Detroit Tigers in a highly anticipated game on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Tigers will be sending Matt Vierling to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with Jason Heyward.

The Tigers have struggled offensively this season, ranking 24th in the league with only 155 home runs. Their team slugging percentage of .378 is 29th in MLB, and they have a team batting average of just .235, which ranks 28th. Detroit has also been one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, with only 606 total runs this season.

On the pitching side, the Tigers have a combined ERA of 4.38, which is 19th in the majors. They strike out an average of 8.6 batters per nine innings and have a WHIP of 1.261.

Reese Olson will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. He has a record of 4-7 this season and is coming off a solid outing where he gave up only one earned run in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds.

In their previous games, the Tigers have had success against the Los Angeles Angels, winning all three of their recent matchups. However, they were not able to secure a victory in their previous two games against the Dodgers.

The game will be televised on SportsNet LA and will start at 10:10 PM ET.

