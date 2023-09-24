Detroit Tigers Look to Take on Athletics with Eduardo Rodriguez on the Mound

The Detroit Tigers will face off against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, with Eduardo Rodriguez taking the mound as the Tigers’ starting pitcher. Fans can catch all the action signing up for a Fubo livestream. The Tigers will be hoping to find success at the plate against JP Sears, who will be starting for the Athletics.

When it comes to batting, the Tigers rank 25th in the MLB with a total of 156 home runs, averaging one per game. However, their slugging percentage of .376 is the second-lowest in the league, and they have the third-worst batting average at .234. They have scored an average of four runs per game, putting them at 29th place in terms of offense. The team’s on-base percentage is .301, which places them 28th in the league. On the pitching side, the Tigers’ staff strikes out 9.2 batters per game, ranking 24th in the MLB, while their 4.38 team ERA puts them at 19th place. They also have a relatively low WHIP of 1.254, the ninth-lowest in the majors.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be making his 25th start of the season for the Tigers. He holds a record of 11-9 with a 3.57 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched. In his most recent outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rodriguez gave up five earned runs in three innings. He has accumulated 12 quality starts this year and has had five appearances in which he held his opponents scoreless.

This upcoming matchup will be crucial for the Tigers as they look to improve their offensive performance and secure a win against the Athletics. Fans can tune in to see how Rodriguez and the Tigers fare against Sears and the Athletics on Sunday.

Sources:

– Data Skrive