New Orleans Pelicans Prepare to Take On Oklahoma City Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) are gearing up for an exciting matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) on November 1, 2023. The game will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be a thrilling showdown between the two teams. While the Thunder have had a strong start to the season with a 3-1 record, the Pelicans are not far behind with a respectable 2-1 record.

Both teams have shown promise in their respective areas of strength. Last season, the Thunder demonstrated their shooting prowess achieving a 46.5% field goal percentage, slightly lower than the 47.2% allowed the Pelicans. When the Thunder shot above 47.2%, they had a commendable 25-15 record. Meanwhile, the Pelicans excelled in rebounding, ranking 12th in the NBA. They were able to capitalize on their offensive abilities, scoring 114.4 points per game, only two points less than what the Thunder allowed.

As the Pelicans and Thunder face off, their home and away statistics also provide interesting insights. The Thunder consistently performed better at home last season, scoring 6.7 more points per game compared to away games. Additionally, their three-point shooting percentage was higher on home turf. Similarly, the Pelicans showcased their strength in their home games, scoring 114.9 points per game and allowing fewer points compared to their away games. The team also had a higher three-point shooting percentage at home.

While both teams have experienced injuries to key players, such as Kenrich Williams for the Thunder and Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans, they are still prepared to give their all on the court.

