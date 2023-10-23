“The Exorcist: Believer” Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The sixth installment in the “Exorcist” movie franchise, “The Exorcist: Believer,” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The horror movie, released in theaters at the beginning of October, can be streamed in 4K Ultra HD for a digital purchase of $29.99.

If you’re new to the series or want to catch up, the first two movies, “The Exorcist” and “Exorcist II: Heretic,” are available on Max via Prime Video. “The Exorcist III” is also available on Prime Video for Amazon Prime members.

For prequel movies, “Exorcist: The Beginning” is on Hulu, and “Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist” is on Peacock. It’s likely that “The Exorcist: Believer” will find a streaming home on Peacock in the near future.

“The Exorcist: Believer” is a reboot of the popular film series and is part of a planned trilogy. Directed David Gordon Green and produced Blumhouse Productions, the movie follows Victor Fielding, played Leslie Odom Jr., as he seeks answers when his daughter and her friend go missing and return possessed evil forces. Fielding enlists the help of Chris MacNeil, portrayed Ellen Burstyn, who had a similar experience 50 years prior.

The film also stars Lidya Jewett, Olivia O’Neill, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Ann Dowd, and others. While “The Exorcist: Believer” earned the top spot during its weekend opening, it had a modest box office performance with $107.5 million worldwide. The movie is still showing in theaters and expanding into more international markets.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime Video, as well as other benefits like free one-day shipping, discounts at Whole Foods Market, and exclusive shopping events such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

