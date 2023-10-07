Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Game Preview and Key Statistics

The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners is set to take place on October 7, 2023, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

Both teams have been performing exceptionally well on both offense and defense. The Texas Longhorns boast the 16th-best total offense, averaging 478.4 yards per game, and the 17th-best total defense, allowing only 290.8 yards per game. On the other hand, the Oklahoma Sooners have been dominant, posting the third-highest scoring offense in the nation with 47.4 points per game, while their defense has been formidable, conceding just 10.8 points per game.

If you’re looking forward to catching this exciting game, you can watch it live on ABC. For those who prefer streaming, you can tune in to Fubo or ESPN+ to enjoy all the college football action throughout the season.

Let’s take a closer look at the key statistics for both teams. The Texas Longhorns have been strong in both rushing and passing, averaging 191.8 rushing yards per game (35th rank) and 286.6 passing yards per game (26th rank). They have also shown great ball security, with only four turnovers and have managed to takeaways eight times.

Quinn Ewers has been leading the charge for Texas, with 1,358 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. Jonathon Brooks and Xavier Worthy have been standout performers at running back and wide receiver respectively.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma Sooners have been equally impressive, particularly in the passing game with an average of 352.4 passing yards per game (7th rank). Dillon Gabriel has been lighting it up as their quarterback, throwing for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns. Marcus Major and Andrel Anthony have been key contributors on the ground and through the air.

Both teams are loaded with talent and have the potential to put on a show in this highly anticipated matchup. It’s a must-watch game for college football fans!

