The Big 12 Showdown: Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

In a highly anticipated clash of Big 12 opponents, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) will face off against the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The game will take place at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Both teams have had impressive seasons so far. Texas has excelled on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd in scoring offense, averaging 34.5 points per game. Their defense has been equally impressive, allowing just 16 points per game, ranking them 15th in scoring defense. On the other hand, Kansas State has showcased a dominant offense, racking up an average of 464.6 total yards per game, making them the 14th-best in the nation. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 343.8 total yards per game, putting them at 45th in the nation.

Now that you know the basics of this exciting matchup, let's dive deeper into everything you need to know, including how to watch the game on FOX.

FAQ

When is the game between Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats?

The game will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on FOX. You can also stream it on Fubo.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

As the game approaches, fans of both teams are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this highly anticipated matchup. With both Texas and Kansas State boasting strong offensive and defensive statistics, this clash is sure to be a thrilling battle on the gridiron.

