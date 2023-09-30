Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Big 12 Clash

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks are set to face off on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in an exciting clash between Big 12 opponents. Texas boasts a strong offense, ranking 42nd this season with an average of 432.8 yards per game. On the defensive end, they have been even more impressive, ranking 24th with just 298.5 yards allowed per game.

Kansas, on the other hand, has shown dominance on both sides of the ball. They rank 25th in total offense, averaging 463 total yards per game, and 21st in total defense, allowing only 296.8 total yards per game. These statistics promise an intense matchup between two talented teams.

For those looking to watch the game, it will be televised on ABC at 3:30 PM ET. Alternatively, you can stream the game on Fubo. The game will take place in Austin, Texas, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Key statistics for the teams reveal some interesting insights. Texas ranks 50th in offensive yardage, while Kansas sits just ahead at 33rd. On defense, Texas is ranked 25th, with Kansas close behind at 22nd. Both teams have displayed impressive rushing games, with Kansas ranking 11th and Texas ranking 67th in rush yardage. In terms of passing yardage, Texas has the advantage, ranking 35th compared to Kansas at 59th.

The game will feature standout players from both teams. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,033 yards, completing 64.3% of his passes, and has collected nine touchdowns this season. Jonathon Brooks leads the Texas rushing attack with 379 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Tavion Sanders leads Texas in receiving yards with 268 yards and one touchdown. For Kansas, Jalon Daniels has thrown for 705 yards and five touchdowns, while Devin Neal has rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Lawrence Arnold leads the team in receiving with 246 yards and Luke Grimm has three touchdown receptions.

Overall, this game promises to be an exciting battle between two Big 12 powerhouses. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this thrilling matchup on ABC or stream it on Fubo.

