Texas Longhorns to Face Houston Cougars in Big 12 Battle

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) are set to take on the Houston Cougars (3-3) in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game will be held at John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Texas has had a strong season so far, boasting the 13th-best total offense in the nation, averaging 486.5 yards per game. Their defense has also been impressive, ranking 25th-best in total defense, allowing only 323.3 yards per game. The Longhorns have been firing on all cylinders and will look to continue their success against the Cougars.

On the other hand, the Houston Cougars have had a decent season offensively, averaging 29.7 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, surrendering 31.3 points per game. The Cougars will need to step up on the defensive end to challenge the potent Texas offense.

Fans can catch all the action of this exciting matchup on FOX. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM ET. For those unable to watch on TV, the game can be streamed live on Fubo.

In terms of key statistics, the Longhorns have the edge in several categories. They have a higher average offensive yardage with 486.5 yards compared to the Cougars’ 410.5 yards. Texas also has a stronger defense, allowing only 323.3 yards per game compared to Houston’s 429.2 yards.

Leading the way for the Longhorns is quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has thrown for 1,704 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Running back Jonathon Brooks has been a key contributor on the ground, rushing for 725 yards and six touchdowns. Receiver Xavier Worthy has amassed 453 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Cougars, quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns. Running back Parker Jenkins has been their top rusher with 242 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Sam Brown leads the team with 549 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This matchup is sure to be an exciting clash between two talented teams. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and improve their position in the Big 12 standings. Don’t miss out on all the college football action this season!

Sources:

– Data Skrive

– Fubo