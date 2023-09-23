The Texas Longhorns to Face the Baylor Bears in Big 12 Battle

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will take on the Baylor Bears in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Both teams have shown strong performances this season, with Texas excelling on the defensive side of the ball and Baylor displaying solid offensive capabilities.

Texas currently ranks 55th in total offense in the FBS, averaging 409.3 yards per game. However, their defense has been their greatest strength, allowing only 409.3 yards per game, which ranks them 22nd in the nation.

On the other hand, Baylor ranks 51st in total offense, averaging 418 yards per game. Defensively, they rank 58th in the FBS, allowing 333.7 yards per game.

The key statistics for this game highlight the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. Texas has excelled in turnovers, ranking 3rd in the nation with only one turnover. Baylor, on the other hand, has struggled with turnovers, ranking 77th with five turnovers.

In terms of individual player performance, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been impressive, throwing for 740 yards and eight touchdown passes this season. Running back Jonathon Brooks has been the team’s top rusher, while Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders have been reliable receiving options for Ewers.

For Baylor, Sawyer Robertson leads the team in passing yards with 444 yards and has also contributed with one rushing touchdown. Dominic Richardson has been the top rusher for the Bears, while Ketron Jackson Jr. and Hal Presley have been their leading receivers.

This game promises to be an exciting matchup between two fierce Big 12 opponents. Fans can catch all the action on ABC at 7:30 PM ET.