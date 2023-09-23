Texas Southern vs. Grambling: Clash of SWAC Tigers

The Grambling Tigers (1-2) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) are set to face off in an exciting SWAC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling’s offense has been impressive this season, ranking 22nd in the country with an average of 33 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, allowing 43 points per game, which is the 12th-worst in the nation.

On the other hand, Texas Southern’s defense has been a weak point, with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game, making them the worst in the FCS. Their offense also hasn’t been able to make up for it, averaging only 14.7 points per contest.

Both teams have some key statistics to consider. Grambling has averaged 378 yards per game on offense and allowed an average of 352 yards on defense. Their rushing game has been relatively strong, averaging 148.7 yards per game, while their passing game has averaged 229.3 yards per game.

Texas Southern, on the other hand, has averaged 301 yards on offense and allowed 496.3 yards on defense. Their rushing game has averaged 138.7 yards per game, while their passing game has averaged 162.3 yards per game.

In terms of individual player performances, Andrew Body is the leading quarterback for Texas Southern, with 286 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and three interceptions. LaDarius Owens has been the standout rusher with 189 yards and one touchdown, while Quaydarius Davis has led the receiving game with 143 yards and one touchdown.

For Grambling, Myles Crawley has been their top quarterback with 679 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and one interception. Chance Williams has been the leading rusher with 199 yards and one touchdown, while Antonio Jones has excelled in the receiving game with 162 yards.

This game promises to be an exciting clash between two SWAC teams looking to improve their records. Tune in to HBCUGo to catch all the action on Saturday, September 23.

Sources:

– Data Skrive