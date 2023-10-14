Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: College Football Matchup Preview

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) are set to face off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

In terms of offensive performance, South Carolina State is averaging 22 points per game this season, ranking 79th in the FCS. On the defensive side, they are allowing 25 points per game, placing them at 47th. Tennessee Tech’s offense has struggled, ranking 23rd-worst in the FCS with an average of 289.2 total yards per game. Defensively, they rank 40th, giving up 323.2 total yards per game.

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and will be held in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The match will be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Key statistics for the matchup reveal that Tennessee Tech ranks 110th in offensive yards, averaging 289.2 yards per game. South Carolina State sits at 89th with an average of 334.2 yards per game. Defensively, Tennessee Tech is ranked 31st, giving up 323.2 yards per game, while South Carolina State is ranked 32nd, allowing 324.8 yards per game.

Leading the way for Tennessee Tech is quarterback Ethan Roberts, who has thrown for 424 yards this season, completing 57.8% of his passes. He has thrown for two touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. The team’s top rusher, Justin Pegues, has recorded 232 rushing yards with one touchdown, as well as 100 receiving yards on 12 catches. Marcus Knight has rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown.

For South Carolina State, quarterback Corey Fields has thrown for 606 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also added 78 rushing yards. The leading rusher for the Bulldogs is Jawarn Howell, with 248 rushing yards. Justin Smith-Brown leads the team in receiving yards with 168 and three touchdowns.

This matchup between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the South Carolina State Bulldogs is anticipated to showcase a battle between struggling offenses and solid defenses. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and improve their season records.

