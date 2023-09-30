TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Key Matchup in Big 12 Conference

In an exciting Big 12 Conference clash, the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on September 30, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The TCU offense has been impressive this season, ranking 10th in the FBS with an average of 501 total yards per game. Led quarterback Chandler Morris, the Horned Frogs have been effective through the air and on the ground. Morris has thrown for 1,117 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Emani Bailey has been a key contributor in the rushing game, accumulating 483 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver John Paul Richardson leads the team with 185 receiving yards.

On the defensive side, TCU has struggled, ranking 81st in total defense with 377.5 yards allowed per game. However, they have shown resilience and playmaking ability with seven takeaways so far this season.

West Virginia’s offense has been less productive, averaging 348.5 total yards per game and ranking 99th in the FBS. Quarterback Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards and four touchdowns, while CJ Donaldson leads the team in rushing with 287 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Hudson Clement has been a reliable target, amassing 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Mountaineers have been more solid, ranking 34th in total yards allowed with 311 per game. They have also recorded five takeaways so far this season.

This matchup will feature a high-powered TCU offense against a stout West Virginia defense. The outcome of the game may hinge on the ability of West Virginia’s offense to find success against the TCU defense. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN2.

