TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders Set to Clash in Big 12 Showdown

The gridiron will heat up on Thursday, November 2, 2023, as the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) face off at Jones AT&T Stadium. This battle between two Big 12 opponents promises to deliver an exciting matchup that football fans won’t want to miss.

Both teams have showcased their offensive prowess this season. Texas Tech is averaging 30 points per game, ranking them 56th in the FBS. TCU follows closely behind, putting up 29.4 points per contest, earning them the 60th spot in offensive rankings.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have held their ground, ranking 64th and allowing 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs’ defense has been solid, ranking 52nd and giving up an average of 23 points per game.

If you’re eager to watch this electrifying matchup, you can catch the game live on Fox Sports 1, with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. For those unable to watch it on television, you can also stream the game on Fubo. The action will unfold at the iconic Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

This clash between TCU and Texas Tech will feature key statistical showdowns on both sides. TCU has been impressive, averaging 464.9 offensive yards per game (17th-ranked), while Texas Tech has recorded an average of 407.4 yards per game (60th-ranked). On defense, TCU allows an average of 379.5 yards per game (65th-ranked), and Texas Tech trails just behind, surrendering 366.5 yards per game (54th-ranked).

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Where will the TCU vs. Texas Tech game be played?

A: The game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Q: What time does the game start?

A: Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Q: Can I watch the game live on television?

A: Yes, you can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.

Q: Is there a live streaming option?

A: Absolutely! You can stream the game on Fubo.

Q: How have TCU and Texas Tech performed offensively and defensively this season?

A: Texas Tech has averaged 30 points per game on offense and allowed 25.4 points per game on defense. TCU has averaged 29.4 points per game on offense and allowed 23 points per game on defense.

Q: Where can I find official Texas Tech or TCU gear to support my team?

A: You can find officially licensed merchandise for both teams at Fanatics.

As the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders collide on the field, fans can look forward to a thrilling battle between these Big 12 rivals. Get ready to witness an intense showdown that will leave you on the edge of your seat.