Texas Tech Red Raiders and TCU Horned Frogs Face Off in Big 12 Showdown

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) are gearing up to clash on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium in an exciting Big 12 matchup. Both teams have displayed offensive prowess throughout the season, averaging over 29 points per game. This game promises to be a thrilling battle between two evenly matched opponents.

Texas Tech’s offense has been potent, scoring an average of 30 points per game, ranking them 56th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Led their quarterback, Tyler Shough, the Red Raiders have been able to move the ball effectively through the air and on the ground. Shough has passed for 746 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Tahj Brooks has been a force in the backfield, accumulating 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas Tech has shown promise, currently ranking 64th in points allowed per game. They will face a tough challenge in containing TCU’s offense, which is averaging 29.4 points per game. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also a threat with his legs, contributing 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs’ defense has been solid, allowing an average of 23 points per game. They will aim to disrupt Texas Tech’s offensive rhythm and create turnovers. With both teams closely matched in offensive statistics and defensive capabilities, this game is poised to be a nail-biter until the final whistle.

Be sure not to miss this exciting Big 12 showdown between Texas Tech and TCU. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 PM ET to catch all the action live from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Alternatively, you can stream the game on Fubo. Don’t miss out on the college football excitement this season!

FAQ

1. Where is the Texas Tech vs. TCU game being held?

The game will take place at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

2. What time does the game start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

3. Which channel is broadcasting the game?

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

4. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game on Fubo.

5. How have both teams performed this season?

Texas Tech has a record of 3-5, while TCU holds a record of 4-4.

6. Who are the key players to watch?

Keep an eye on Texas Tech’s quarterback Tyler Shough and running back Tahj Brooks, as well as TCU’s quarterback Chandler Morris and running back Emani Bailey. These players have been instrumental in their teams’ offensive success.