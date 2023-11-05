New and Exciting Meteor Shower Approaching in November

A mesmerizing astronomical event is about to grace the night sky in November: the Taurid meteor shower. Unlike other annual meteor showers, the Taurids will have not one, but two peak nights, occurring five days apart. Prepare to be awed fireballs, which are exceptionally bright meteors that create dazzling flashes as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere.

Meteor enthusiasts have dubbed the Taurid meteor showers as modest, offering fewer than 10 shooting stars per hour during peak nights. However, November is known to be a month abundant with sporadic meteors, making it one of the best times of the year to witness these celestial phenomena, as confirmed the American Meteor Society.

The first peak event to anticipate is the Southern Taurid meteor shower. Mark your calendars for the night of Monday, November 6, and the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 7. Interestingly, the Southern Taurids gradually unfold from September 23 and continue their celestial dance until December 8.

Following shortly after, the Northern Taurid meteor shower reaches its peak on the night of Saturday, November 11, through the early hours of Sunday, November 12. The Northern Taurids commenced on October 13 and will gracefully conclude on December 2. According to the experts at the American Meteor Society, a significant surge in fireball activity can be expected in early November.

Although both meteor showers derive their names from the constellation Taurus, the bull, which can be observed ascending in the fall sky, they are not intrinsically associated with it. The Taurids merely appear to emanate from the same region of the night sky as Taurus.

Sky conditions during the Southern Taurids may not be ideal. On the peak night, a 59% lit waning gibbous moon will emit a bright glow from midnight onward. However, those eagerly anticipating the peak of the Northern Taurids are in for a treat. With only a waning crescent moon illuminated 4%, rising shortly before sunrise, the night sky will be as dark as possible, provided favorable weather conditions prevail.

So, remember to keep your eyes to the skies, for shooting stars, also known as meteoroids, will grace the atmosphere, igniting streaks of light against the vast darkness. NASA suggests that the source of the Taurids could potentially be comet 2P/Encke, which may have scattered a trail of rocky debris near Earth’s orbit many centuries ago.

