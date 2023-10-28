Fierce Showdown Expected as Central Arkansas Bears Take on Tarleton State Texans

The Central Arkansas Bears (5-2) are gearing up for an intense battle against the Tarleton State Texans (5-3) in a highly anticipated UAC showdown. Set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at First Security Field at Estes Stadium, this game promises to be a thrilling event for college football fans.

While the Bears boast an impressive 32nd-ranked defense this season, allowing only 314.1 yards per game, their offense has been their standout feature. Currently ranking seventh-best, Central Arkansas has averaged an impressive 455.3 yards per game.

On the other side of the field, the Tarleton State Texans have faced some defensive challenges, ranking 50th in the FCS with 25 points surrendered per game. However, their offense has compensated for this weakness, securing the 25th-best spot putting up an average of 31.4 points per game.

Both teams will be putting their strengths to the test in this highly anticipated matchup. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ at 5:00 PM ET. For those unable to tune in, the game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

How can I watch the Central Arkansas vs. Tarleton State game?

You can watch the game on ESPN+ or stream it live on ESPN+.

Where is the game taking place?

The game will be held at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

What are the key statistics for both teams?

Central Arkansas has an average of 455.3 offensive yards per game, ranked 13th, while Tarleton State sits close behind with 409.1 offensive yards per game, ranked 11th. Defensively, Central Arkansas allows an average of 314.1 yards per game, ranking 31st, compared to Tarleton State’s 333.8 yards surrendered per game, ranking 77th.

Who are the key players to watch?

For Tarleton State, keep an eye on Victor Gabalis, who leads the team with 1,679 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Central Arkansas will rely on Will McElvain, who has accumulated 1,592 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air this season.

As the game approaches, excitement continues to build for what is sure to be a fiercely contested match. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between these two formidable teams as they face off on the field to determine who will emerge victorious.