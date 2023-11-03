Syracuse vs. Boston College: An ACC Battle at JMA Wireless Dome

The Syracuse Orange (4-4) are preparing to face off against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) in an exciting ACC battle this Friday, November 3, 2023, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange have had a mediocre season so far, ranking 80th in the FBS for offensive yards per game with 367.0 and 97th on defense, allowing 399.1 yards per game. On the other hand, Boston College ranks 66th in the FBS for points scored with an average of 28.1 per game, while being 91st in defense, allowing 28.4 points per contest.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling game between two evenly matched teams. Syracuse will be relying on their quarterback, Garrett Shrader, who has thrown for 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Shrader is also a threat on the ground with 316 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Running back LeQuint Allen has been a key player for the Orange, leading the team in rushing yards with 553 and finding the end zone seven times. Wide receiver Damien Alford has been a reliable target for Shrader, recording 389 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Boston College’s quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, has been impressive as a dual threat this season. With 1,571 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, Castellanos has given opposing defenses a tough time. He has also rushed for 673 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Kye Robichaux has provided support on the ground with 495 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Lewis Bond leads the team in receiving yards with 437 and five touchdowns.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, making this game a highly anticipated matchup. To catch all the action, tune in to ESPN2 at 7:30 PM ET or live stream the game on Fubo. Don’t miss out on this ACC battle at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

FAQs

1. Where is the Syracuse vs. Boston College game being held?

The game is being held at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

2. What time does the game start?

The game will kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

3. Is there a way to watch the game online?

Yes, you can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live on Fubo.

4. Who are the key players to watch in this matchup?

Garrett Shrader and LeQuint Allen will be crucial for Syracuse, while Thomas Castellanos and Lewis Bond are key players to watch for Boston College.