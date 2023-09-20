The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx Face off in WNBA Playoffs

The Connecticut Sun will be taking on the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 3 being the next matchup. If you want to catch all the action, you can watch live WNBA games without cable signing up for a seven-day free trial with Fubo. Additionally, if you’re interested in betting on the game, you can check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Some key stats to keep in mind for this matchup: The Sun averages 82.7 points per game, which is only 2.3 points fewer than what the Lynx allow their opponents to score (85.0). Connecticut has a shooting percentage of 44.5% from the field, slightly lower than the 44.6% shooting percentage of Minnesota’s opponents. However, the Sun has a strong record of 18-3 when they shoot higher than 44.6% from the field.

Furthermore, Connecticut has been performing well from beyond the arc, with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.0% this season. This is slightly higher than the 35.7% three-point shooting percentage allowed the Lynx. The Sun has a record of 13-4 when they shoot better than 35.7% from distance.

Both teams have a similar rebounding rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game compared to Minnesota.

In terms of recent performance, the Sun have been averaging 80.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, slightly lower than their season average of 82.7 points. Their points-allowed average in the last 10 games (76.9) is also lower than their season average of 79.0.

It’s important to note that the Sun will be without Brionna Jones, who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Sources:

– Fubo

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive