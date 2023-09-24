New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun are set to face off in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The game will be held at the Barclays Center and will be televised on ESPN. Fans can also watch the live stream on Fubo with a seven-day free trial.

When it comes to key stats, Connecticut averages 82.7 points per game, just 2.1 more than what New York gives up. The Sun have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, while opponents of New York have averaged 42.4% shooting. However, the Sun have an impressive 23-4 record when shooting higher than 42.4%.

In terms of three-point shooting, Connecticut has a 36% shooting percentage, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than their opponents’ average. The Sun have a 13-6 record when they hit more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

When it comes to rebounding, both teams are fairly evenly matched, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game.

The Sun have been playing well in their recent performances, scoring an average of 82.7 points per game, the same number as their season average. Defensively, they have improved, allowing only 78 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 79 points.

It is important to note that the Sun will be without Brionna Jones, who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

This matchup promises to be a competitive one, and fans can expect a close game between these two talented teams.

