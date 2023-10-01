New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 4 Preview

The New York Liberty will be facing off against the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. If you want to watch the game live without cable, you can use a seven-day free trial of Fubo. And if you’re feeling lucky, you can even place your bets on the Liberty or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook.

When is the Game?

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty:

Connecticut scores an average of 82.7 points per game, while New York gives up 80.6 points on average.

Connecticut is shooting 44.5% from the field, which is higher than the 42.4% opponents of New York have shot this season.

Connecticut has a 23-4 record when shooting over 42.4% from the field.

Connecticut’s three-point shooting percentage (36%) is slightly higher than opponents of New York are averaging (34.1%).

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, which is 4.3 more than Connecticut’s average.

Recent Performance:

The Sun have been averaging 80.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is slightly lower than their season average. However, their defense has improved, allowing only 78.2 points per game in the same span, which is below their season average of 79 points allowed.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Sun have been making 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage in their last 10 games, compared to their season averages of 7.2 and 36%.

Injuries:

The Sun will be missing Brionna Jones for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, and Bernadett Hatar is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

