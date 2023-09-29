New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: WNBA Semifinals Game 3

The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun are set to face off in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. This highly anticipated matchup will determine which team will advance to the next round. Fans can watch the live game on ESPN or stream it on Fubo.

When it comes to key stats, the Connecticut Sun has a slight advantage over the New York Liberty. The Sun scores an average of 82.7 points per game, slightly higher than the 80.6 points that the Liberty allows their opponents to score. Additionally, the Sun has a shooting percentage of 44.5% from the field, while their opponents shoot 42.4%. The Sun also excels in three-point shooting, with a 36.0% success rate compared to New York’s allowed percentage of 34.1%.

Both teams have similar rebounding rates, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game. However, the Sun has a better record when they shoot above 42.4% from the field or hit more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

In terms of recent performance, the Sun has been scoring slightly fewer points in their past 10 games compared to their season average. They have also tightened up their defense, allowing fewer points than their season average. However, their three-point shooting has improved during this period.

It’s important to note that the Sun will be missing some key players due to injuries. Brionna Jones is out for the season with an Achilles injury, while Bernadett Hatar is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

In conclusion, the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun are gearing up for a crucial Game 3 in the WNBA playoffs semifinals. Both teams have their strengths, but the Sun seems to have a slight advantage statistically. It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds and which team will come out on top.

