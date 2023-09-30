Stetson vs. Marist: College Football Matchup Preview

The upcoming game between the Stetson Hatters (2-2) and Marist Red Foxes (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023, is sure to be an exciting matchup. Both teams are from the Pioneer League and will face off at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in Poughkeepsie, New York. While Marist’s defense has struggled this season, their offensive unit has also faced difficulties. On the other hand, Stetson has excelled defensively, ranking among the top teams in the FCS.

Marist’s defense currently ranks 93rd in total defense, allowing an average of 401.3 yards per game. Unfortunately, their offense hasn’t fared much better, ranking 24th worst with only 290.7 yards per game. Stetson, on the other hand, has performed well on defense, allowing just 247.5 total yards per game, making them the 12th-best defensive team in the FCS. Offensively, Stetson averages 349 total yards per contest, ranking 62nd in the FCS.

If you’re eager to catch the game, you can tune in to ESPN+ for the live stream, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 30th. With the game being held at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field, the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

As for key statistics, Stetson’s offense averages 349 yards per game, while Marist trails behind at 290.7 yards per game. Defensively, Stetson holds opponents to just 247.5 yards per game, while Marist allows an average of 401.3 yards per game. Both teams have yet to commit a turnover or record a takeaway this season.

Notable players to watch include Stetson’s quarterback, Matt O’Connor, who has thrown for 488 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marist’s dual-threat quarterback, Brock Bagozzi, has 551 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and two rushing touchdowns this season. Running backs Kaderris Roberts for Stetson and Amin Woods for Marist have also been key contributors to their respective teams.

As the game approaches, fans can show their support getting officially licensed merchandise from Fanatics for both Marist and Stetson.

(Source: Data Skrive)