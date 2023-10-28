New Matchup Between Drake Bulldogs and Stetson Hatters Holds Promise

The Drake Bulldogs (4-3) and the Stetson Hatters (3-4) are set to clash in an exciting Pioneer League matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Drake Stadium. Both teams have shown promise this season, making this game one to watch for college football enthusiasts.

While Drake has displayed a strong offense, ranking 53rd in total offense with an average of 367.1 yards per game, their defense has also been impressive. The Bulldogs hold the 38th spot in total defense, allowing only 328.1 yards per game. On the other side, the Stetson Hatters have struggled defensively, surrendering an average of 34.6 points per game, putting them at 17th-worst in the FCS. However, their offense has managed to put up 24 points per game, ranking them 64th in that category.

The clash between these two teams is expected to be a thrilling contest. The Bulldogs’ offense, led quarterback Luke Bailey, has been impressive with 1,872 passing yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Drake’s ground game is bolstered running backs Dorian Boyland and Christian Galvan, who have contributed with rushing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Stetson’s quarterback, Matt O’Connor, has showcased his skills with 910 passing yards and four touchdowns, though he has also thrown four interceptions.

Fans and college football enthusiasts alike should mark this matchup on their calendars and tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action. The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET and will take place at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Drake vs. Stetson game?

A: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Q: What are the key statistics for each team?

A: Drake ranks 57th in total offense (367.1 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (328.1 yards allowed per game), while Stetson ranks 76th in offensive yards per game (343.3) and 37th in defensive yards per game (328.6).

Q: Who are the leading players for each team?

A: For Stetson, Matt O’Connor leads in passing yards, Kaderris Roberts in rushing yards, and Gabe Atkin in receiving yards. For Drake, Luke Bailey leads in passing yards, Dorian Boyland in rushing yards, and Mitchell January in receiving yards.