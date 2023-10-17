The Dallas Stars Face the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL Showdown

The Dallas Stars will be going head-to-head with the Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting NHL matchup. The Stars currently have a record of 1-0, while the Golden Knights have won three straight games and hold a perfect 3-0 record.

To catch all the action, fans can watch the game on ESPN+, BSSW, or SCRIPPS. For those unable to watch live, the game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. The Stars will look to hold off the Golden Knights and secure their second win of the season.

The Stars had an impressive performance in the previous season, ranking as the third-best team in terms of the fewest goals conceded. They allowed a total of 215 goals, averaging 2.6 goals per game. On the offensive end, the Stars proved to be a force to be reckoned with, scoring 281 goals last season, making them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their power-play prowess was also evident as they notched 64 power-play goals, the fifth-most in the league. The Stars had a power-play conversion rate of 25%, ranking them fifth in the NHL.

Key players to watch from the Stars’ roster include Jason Robertson, who recorded 109 points last season, as well as Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz. These players were instrumental in the team’s success and will be looking to contribute in this matchup.

In comparison, the Golden Knights allowed 225 goals last season, ranking 11th in goals against. Offensively, they scored 267 goals, placing them 14th in the league. With a goal differential of +42, the Golden Knights held their own and finished with the ninth-best differential in the NHL.

Their power-play performance was less impressive, with 42 goals on 207 chances, placing them 25th in the league. Their power-play conversion rate was 20.29%, ranking them 18th in the NHL.

Notable players to watch from the Golden Knights’ roster include Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and Jonathan Marchessault. These players will aim to lead their team to victory against the Stars.

Both teams have key strengths and will be looking to exploit their opponents’ weaknesses. With their strong offensive and defensive abilities, the Stars and the Golden Knights are expected to put up a thrilling showdown.

