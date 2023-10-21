Dallas Stars to Face Philadelphia Flyers in Saturday Matchup

The Dallas Stars, coming off a recent victory, are set to host the Philadelphia Flyers, who also won their previous game, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Hockey fans can catch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.

Last season, the Stars ranked as the third-best team in the NHL for the fewest goals against, giving up a total of 215 goals. Their strong offensive performance, scoring a total of 281 goals, placed them as the seventh-best scoring team in the league. The Stars boasted a +66 goal differential, which ranked them fourth overall.

When it comes to the power play, the Stars excelled, scoring 64 power-play goals last season, the fifth-most in the NHL. They achieved a 25% power-play conversion rate, placing them fifth in the league.

Key players for the Stars include Jason Robertson, who had an impressive performance with 46 goals and 63 assists last season, and Jamie Benn, who contributed 33 goals and 45 assists. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen are also key players to watch.

On the other side, the Flyers struggled defensively last season, ranking 23rd in the league for goals against, giving up an average of 3.4 goals per game. Offensively, they had the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense, scoring a total of 220 goals. The Flyers ended the season with a goal differential of -56.

The team had a tough time on the power play, scoring 35 goals on 225 chances, placing them 31st in the league. They achieved a power-play conversion rate of 15.56%, ranking them 32nd overall.

Key players for the Flyers include Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Morgan Frost.

Both teams will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this Saturday matchup.